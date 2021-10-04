Watchdogs launch campaign to gather views on county's mental health crisis services

During the pandemic there has been a nationwide increase in the number of young people accessing mental health services to help deal with a range of conditions such as eating disorders, depression and anxiety.

Young people are currently supported in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin primarily through Bee U, an emotional health and wellbeing service, however, a range of other services are also used such as A&E, The Redwoods Centre, Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The aim of the project, launched by Healthwatch Shropshire and Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin, is to gather young people’s experiences and any suggestions they may have on how services could be improved.

The organisations are working with the Shrewsbury & Telford NHS Hospital Trust (SaTH) and the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT), which provides specialist mental health services and social care services to young people who have used the crisis services system.

Hayley Flavell, director of nursing at SaTH, which runs RSH and PRH, encouraged those with experiences to take part.

She said: "Over the last 12 months we have seen an increased number of children and young people presenting to SaTH with mental health conditions and we are working alongside our system colleagues to ensure we are providing the best possible care.

"Your views are integral so that children and young people are at the centre of the future developments and improvement in our services."

Cathy Riley, managing director for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Care Group at MPFT, added: "There are times when a child or young person needs help quickly so we recently expanded the crisis and home treatment service so that we can respond within four hours in the community, but we are keen to hear your experiences to help us understand how the service can be further developed."

To share your views, complete a survey at healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk/mental-health-crisis-services-children-and-young-people or healthwatchshropshire.co.uk/mental-health-crisis-services-children-and-young-people