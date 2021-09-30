Shrewsbury mother is raising money for cancer research

A tonne of bras is worth £700. Photo: Against Breast Cancer

Emily Roberts of Shrewsbury has secondary breast cancer herself, and it was this diagnosis that spurred her on to raise money for research into secondary breast cancer.

She said: "I was diagnosed during the first lockdown. I have to admit I was ignorant of breast cancer before my diagnosis, but now that I know about it I want other people to know too.

"The charity gets £700 per tonne of bras that goes towards research. The bras could be old or new, just any unwanted bras, and they are sent to countries like Togo, Ghana and Kenya and help small businesses there."

Bras are expensive to produce locally in these African nations, and the donations could help efforts there as well as making money for potentially life-saving research into secondary, or metastatic, breast cancers.

Secondary breast cancer is different from primary breast cancer in that it means that the cancerous cells have moved around the body and can affect other organs like the lungs or the liver. If breast cancer becomes secondary it is treatable but not curable.

"I actually didn't ask for my prognosis, but they told me anyway, so I know I have got between three and five years left. My treatment is going ok at the moment," Emily added.

Emily describes living with her cancer as a full time job, between the various appointments she needs to keep and her treatments and medication.

"It is heartbreaking, it is sad, but I try and use my energy productive stuff and to spread the word.

"I want people to get to know the signs, the symptoms, and to get to know their bodies more so they will notice if something isn't right."