Telford gym to get £135,000 makeover next week

Telford & Wrekin Leisure has announced a £135,000 refurbishment at its aspirations gym at Horsehay Golf and Fitness Centre will take place this October

The aspirations gym at Horsehay Golf and Fitness Centre will get a makeover with new state of the art gym kit installed from Pulse Fitness.

The new-look gym will include 18 cardio stations complete with treadmills, elliptical cross trainers and stepmills.

Council bosses say it will mean "lots of new benefits" for members, and will help to keep residents fit and healthy.

There will also be 14 fixed resistance stations and six free weight stations – plus a functional training zone benefitting from a ski erg and air bike enabling members the freedom to mix up functional training sessions with resistance too.

In order for the refurbishment to take place the gym will be closed for five days between October 4 and 8, before reopening on October 9.

Horsehay customers can use any other aspirations centres in Telford and Wrekin during this time.

The golf course and driving range in Wellington Road will remain open during the work.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for leisure, culture and visitor economy, said: “We are very excited to see this new refurbishment happen at Horsehay which will mean lots of new benefits for our members, including the use of brand new state of the art fitness equipment.

“Our leisure facilities play a vital role in contributing to people’s physical and mental wellbeing and this is why we will continue to invest in council owned gyms and swimming pools to ensure they are great places for our residents to keep fit and healthy.”

Andrea Oliver, national sales manager at Pulse Fitness said: “We are incredibly excited to have been chosen to work alongside Telford & Wrekin Council as their fitness equipment supplier.

“The opportunity to work on this proposal with the team at Telford & Wrekin has been a great pleasure and we are truly excited to see the outcomes across all their fitness sites.

“We will be providing our premium ranges of cardio and strength equipment along with bespoke functional areas, and will also be working closely with the team to ensure their sites are state of the art and their members have an incredible fitness experience.”