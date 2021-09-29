Fearless duo’s wing walk for lifesaving charity raises £2,000

Janice Jackson

Janice Jackson, 74, from Welshpool, was joined by Wales Air Ambulance employee Dougie Bancroft for the fundraiser.

The duo, who took part in the wing walk at Aero Super Batics in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, have so far raised £2,000 for the air ambulance.

Janice, who previously raised over £6,000 by running local events, has volunteered for the charity for more than five years and is passionate about supporting the work they do.

“It was a little nerve-racking, but I did it and I enjoyed it," she said. "I wanted to do the wing walk to do something different and daring for the charity.

Janice Jackson and Dougie Bancroft took part in a wing walk

"I’ve always wanted to do it, it has just taken me until I’m in my seventies to actually do it.

“My family were with me on the day, they think I’m crazy but they’re proud of me.

"I’ve also had young lads come up to me saying I’m crazy for doing it.

“I want to do loop the loops wing walk next year. I won’t be so nervous next time, now that I know what it is like.”

Janice Jackson

Dougie added the wing walk to a list of exhilarating challenges that he has done, which has included a parachute jump, bungee jump, death slides, marathons and he even sat in a bath of custard for the day and set a world record.

In December last year, the charity achieved its aim of operating a 24/7 service.

Wales now has access to the service’s emergency department-standard critical care around the clock and to keep the helicopters in the air, the charity needs to raise £8 million every year.

Dougie, who had to lose two stone 11lbs to be able to do the wing walk, was also supported on the day by his family.

He said: “What a day it was for the both of us, it was such an amazing experience all day.

Dougie Bancroft

"It all started with the drive down to the Aero Super Batics airbase and then we saw the plane flying over as we got closer.

“Then we both smiled and said, ‘we are doing that in an hour’ and what a day it was and one we will remember forever.

"We would suggest everybody should do it for fun and raise money for Wales Air Ambulance.”

Whilst watching her grandmother and Dougie doing their wing walks, Sabrina Tomich, from Telford, decided on the spot to also take part, which delighted Janice.

There are several ways that the public can continue to support the Wales Air Ambulance.

These include online donations, signing up to the charity’s lifesaving lottery or by coming up with their own innovative ways to fundraise at home.

Further information can be found via walesairambulance.com