BBC news presenter joining health staff in Shropshire to mark World Menopause Day

Louise Minchin

She will join staff virtually from the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS) on Monday, October 18, between noon and 1pm.

A dedicated session on the menopause will be delivered virtually by Louise as part of a series of talks led by the ICS to help to raise awareness of important issues effecting people within local health and social care organisations.

A regular anchor for BBC Breakfast since 2006, Louise will be the keynote speaker for the event and will be sharing her personal experiences as well as advice on how to combat the changes that menopause brings. She will also be joined by a medical expert and will answer questions from the audience at the end of the session.

The event will be live streamed at stwwellbeingfestival.co.uk and is free of charge.

The session will also see the launch of the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin ICS Menopause Offer which has been created to support and empower those who are impacted by menopause in the workplace.

Victoria Rankin, executive lead for people at the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin ICS, said: “It is only recently that menopause has become less of a taboo in conversation, so it is fantastic to have Louise with us for World Menopause Day to help us to raise awareness of an issue that effects so many of our health and care staff.

“We are hoping that this talk, and the launch of our Menopause Offer, will help to create a working environment which allows all our staff to feel comfortable discussing the menopause and empowers them to make informed choices with regard to their health and wellbeing.

“We also want to be able to provide the necessary support as an organisation to those women experiencing the menopause and to help equip them to remain in the workplace. We want women to feel that they can talk openly and confidently about their experiences and that this will be met with compassion by others.