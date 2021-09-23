New Park Run group to support cancer patients

Dr Cath Gerrard, Alison Coffey and Sarah Mawhinney - 5K Your Way ambassadors

5k Your Way is a monthly event run alongside Shrewsbury Quarry’s Park Run to enable cancer patients and their families to take part in regular exercise – and highlight the importance of maintaining fitness wherever possible.

The organisers have teamed up with the area’s main cancer charity – Lingen Davies Cancer Fund – to encourage those dealing with cancer in their lives, to take part.

The project began as a national movement and a Shrewsbury group has been established by six ambassadors – some of whom have gone through their own cancer diagnosis – to offer support and understanding to people as they walk, jog, or run the 5km Park Run route.

It will run as part of the last Saturday Park Run in the month starting at 9am, this Saturday.

Sarah Mawhinney is one of the ambassadors who helped establish the group after going through her own personal cancer diagnosis.

She said: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago. I heard about the 5K Your Way and even before I had cancer I thought what a good idea this was, being active is the best thing.

“I applied to become an ambassador to help local people here in Shrewsbury, and a few other people had too so we linked together. It’s open to people going through cancer treatment, living after treatment, or family members who have been affected and may have lost someone to cancer.

“I know from personal experience that keeping active throughout my cancer treatment definitely helped my recovery through each cycle of chemotherapy. I am sure it made a big difference."

Sarah said she received excellent care at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre, based at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, and wants to encourage other people going through the same thing to join her and her 5K Your Way colleagues.

She said: “When I was diagnosed I was essentially left to my own devices about what level of exercise I could do. I was used to listening to my body and I felt fine but I know a lot of other people are put off.

“Throughout my treatment I carried on going to Park Run that really helped me more than anything. Being part of that community and feeling normal for half an hour or so was wonderful.

“People don’t have to run, they can walk. It’s intended to be a social, supportive group, a sports group with a difference."

Helen Knight, development manager for Lingen Davies, said the 5K Your Way was an excellent idea and accessible way for cancer patients to maintain their fitness wherever possible.

She said: “We are delighted to partner with Sarah and her colleagues to encourage cancer patients to take part in 5K Your Way.

“Everyone has different experiences as they deal with cancer treatment and we know for some people doing anything physical can be very difficult. Being able to access this monthly support session – whether someone is running or walking – can be a vital lifeline for many patients, and their families, to maintain fitness, perhaps build up their fitness again, or just enjoy the company of others."