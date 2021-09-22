Lifeguards and swimming teachers in demand at Shropshire pools after Olympic Games success

Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which operates swimming pools in Whitchurch, Oswestry, Market Drayton and the Quarry in Shrewsbury town centre, has launched the appeal to help meet the growing demand for aquatics sessions at its centres.

Team GB’s success in the pool at this year's Olympic Games has resulted in a boom in the popularity of swimming sessions at the trust’s centres.

It means more lifeguards are needed to oversee activities, as well as more swimming teachers for the vital lessons they offer.

Chris Stanbrook, partnership manager for the trust, said: “Tokyo 2020 gave swimming as an activity a major boost and we’re seeing the results of that in high demand for all pool-based sessions.

"Adam Peaty and co did the nation proud, but the huge increase in popularity caught us a little by surprise and we’re desperate to recruit lifeguards and swimming teachers.

“I’d encourage any qualified lifeguards or swimming teachers to get in touch, and anyone interested in training for these careers should also contact their local centre.

"Very few roles have as much job satisfaction as being a lifeguard or swimming teacher – in one you’re saving lives, the other teaching a vital life skill.”

Martin Commins, a lifeguard working across the Shropshire pools, said: “I love being a lifeguard.

"The training we receive is top notch, which means we’re ready to spring into action whenever an incident occurs, which thankfully does not happen too often.

"I’d recommend the job to anyone who likes swimming, likes working in a team and loves helping people.”

Shropshire Community Leisure Trust manages the Whitchurch Swimming Centre, Market Drayton Swimming Pool, Oswestry Leisure Centre, Shrewsbury Sports Village and The Quarry Swimming Pools on behalf of Shropshire Council.

The trust’s operating partner is Serco Leisure.

For more information about the trust’s centres, visit shropshireleisurecentres.com