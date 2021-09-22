Help save lives where you live

Applications close on Monday, September 27, and the WMAS is recruiting in Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Herefordshire.

CFRs are volunteers who respond to emergency 999 calls within their local community. In the West Midlands there are around 500 active CFRs.

Volunteer CFRs are generally lay people who have received medical training from their local ambulance service.

They respond when available, in their own time and without pay, to emergency 999 calls in both urban and rural areas.

They are not a substitute for ambulance staff, however they provide life-saving skills to patients in their local community until an emergency ambulance vehicle arrives.

There are a number of community first responder groups across the county, and there may be a group near you.