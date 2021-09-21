Vote opens as finalists named in Shropshire hospital awards

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital

Past and present patients were asked to nominate a member of staff or a team who went above and beyond at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

The winners – who will be selected by a public vote online – will receive the award in November.

Nominations were submitted for outstanding people across the Oswestry-based hospital and a shortlisting panel met to decide the final four who are being put to a public vote.

They are Rob Fox, specialist inpatient physiotherapist; Keith Glazebrook, healthcare assistant on Oswald Ward; Richard Potter, consultant orthopaedic surgeon and Ellie Roberts, medical secretary.

Alice Bond, who nominated Rob, said: “Rob has literally changed my life. A year ago, I dislocated my knee at home, and I didn’t seek any medical attention. "One of the repercussions of this was not only was I in agony daily, but I had muscle spasms and lost a lot of mobility in my left leg.

“When I met with Rob, he knew it would be a challenge.

"One week of hard work later and Rob gave me back my freedom. He is my hero and deserves this award and so much more.”

Keith was nominated by Rose Prosser. She said: “I spent three days on Oswald Ward after having surgery on both my legs.

“Being on your own in hospital after major surgery with no visitors is daunting.

"Keith was warm, welcoming, attentive, caring, a great listener and natural at his role."

Yvonne Alcock, who nominated Richard, said: “I had a shoulder operation back in December 2019, and unfortunately, I experienced some problems after. After one phone call to his secretary, he contacted me immediately to see me to undertake tests and treatment, even though he had other commitments.

“He is a remarkable consultant who is an asset to the hospital.”

Ellie was nominated by Gordon Allen who praised her for going above and beyond to help when his daughter, Charlotte, damaged her spine in a car accident.

More nominations came in for teams across RJAH.

The final four are Alice Ward, the dedicated children’s ward; Carwyn Davies, extended scope practitioner physiotherapist, and Pete Gallacher, consultant orthopaedic surgeon; Ludlow Ward, the private patient ward at RJAH and the tumour team – Montgomery Unit and Oswald Ward.

The full nominations and the online vote can be found at rjah.nhs.uk/vote