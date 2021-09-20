Wellington campaigners take GP petition to streets

Telford & Wrekin Green party Members Steve Smith and Pat McCarthy take their petition to the streets of the town

Members of Telford & Wrekin Green Party set up stall in Wellington Town Centre on Saturday to ask for people back their petition.

The group wants a fresh GP surgery to be built for the town, as they say current facilities are struggling to cope with the demand.

Party co-ordinator Patrick McCarthy said they also want a review of existing services at Wellington Medical Practice.

He says there are concerns around access to face-to-face appointments with GPs and patients often struggle to get through on the phone.

Mr McCarthy said: "Wellington Medical Practice doesn’t have the capacity to deal with the population.

“We also want them to organise a public meeting and talk to people about these issues.”

The petition states: “Without adequate provision in the Wellington catchment area we fear for the safety of the most vulnerable members of our community.

“Wellington previously had two practices to serve this growing community but the second practice closed soon after it had opened due to the influx of disaffected patients transferring from the Wellington Practice.

“We demand that a second surgery is commissioned for the people of Wellington, better cited with accessibility.”

After Mr McCarthy raised concerns last month, a spokesperson from Wellington Medical Practice said it took them very seriously and staff had continued to work hard throughout the Covid-19 pandemic to deliver the best possible care for patients.