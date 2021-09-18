New audiology equipment presented to Telford hospital

Head of audiology Darren McHale, centre, with clinical scientist Patricia Ward and Richard Steventon from the League of Friends

The new interacoustics balance equipment in the audiology unit at The Princess Royal can help detect the early signs of Parkinson's disease, strokes and schizophrenia.

It has been presented by dedicated fundraisers at the League of Friends of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The organisation has donated a cool £12 million to the hospital since it was founded in 1966.

Mr Darren McHale, consultant audiology scientist/ head of audiology for the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be able to announce the installation of state-of-the-art balance diagnostic equipment,Visual Eyes system from Inter-Acoustics, following generous funding of over £20,000 from the Royal Shrewsbury League of Friends Charity."

Richard Steventon, the executive chairman of the Friends said they are proud and pleased to have helped fund the latest balance diagnostic equipment for the audiology service.

Richard added: "We are impressed that such equipment will significantly improve diagnosis timescales.

"It is seen as an innovative and development of the Service to benefit the patients and all the clinical staff wanting to have such state-of-the-art technology. Thanks to all the people who support and continuously donate to the LoF funds."

The new equipment can also be used to help diagnose dizziness and balance difficulties can have a profound effect on people’s lives.

It is estimated that one in 10 working age adults suffer some degree of disability due to dizziness.

The equipment allows the experts to investigate the function of the ear and brain control and compare them with normal ranges.

Having a detailed understanding of the patients balance system allows the hospital to provide targeted treatment plans including specialist physiotherapy which help many return to more normal levels of function.

The League of Friends supports the work of the hospital in many ways. It also has some 125 volunteers in four shops. The shops annual sales are approximately £875,000 and all profits go towards buying essential equipment for the patients.