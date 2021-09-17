Pre-booking required for cancer screening clinic

Organisers the Bridgnorth Lions have issued a plea to men in the area aged 40 and over to register to get tested - and there is still time if you want to register.

This year a test will need to be pre-booked online due to Covid-19, so the organisers are offering help to men who do not have access to the internet, but still want to be tested. Men will not be able to walk in off the street without booking ahead this year.

The clinic is set to be held in Castle Hall on West Castle Street. at the end of the month.

On Wednesday, September 22 and Thursday, September 23 of next week, the Lions' volunteers will be posted up in the Old Castle Pub in Bridgnorth with a laptop to help men register if they want a test.

Martin Allen of the Bridgnorth Lions said: "In previous years we have had a big, long queue outside the hall. But this year we have to do things differently.

"We want as many people who want it to please come along and register beforehand, then they can pay on the night, it only costs £15.

Cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the clinic began in 2009 and has so far screened some 8,000 men, 400 of whom tested positive for prostate cancer.

"Almost without exception, every man who has been picked up with prostate cancer from our test screening had no idea they had the disease," Martin explained.

"This year we have reduced the minimum age of attendance from 50 to 40 as incidences of prostate cancer are increasing in the over 40s. We strongly recommend every man over the age of 40 books an appointment to come along on September 30."

Anyone wishing to attend the event will need to log on to bnlc.mypsatest.org.uk to register and set up an account. When the account is verified, you can book an appointment. Results of tests are expected within days.