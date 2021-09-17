New time-lapse video shows progress on flagship veterans’ orthopaedic centre in Shropshire

Building work to develop the new Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre

Building work to develop the new Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre is now well under way.

Back in June, The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry held an official ground-breaking ceremony for the facility, which will be dedicated to treating service personnel and veteran patients in a bespoke, military environment.

The £6 million two-storey building will include various areas for patients such as examination and clinic rooms, a treatment and procedure room, an assessment room and a splinting and therapy room, as well as clinic space for virtual appointments.

How the Headley Court Veterans' Centre could look

In the main entrance of the building, there will be a café and dedicated veterans’ hub where Shropshire Council and various military charities will provide support. The upstairs of the centre will feature dedicated research offices, clinical teaching and training space for staff, a multi-disciplinary team room, and an office for admin staff.

The hospital initially launched a £1.5 million appeal in October 2018 to build a more modest outpatient facility for veterans, but is now set to boast a state-of-the-art facility thanks to the support of the Shropshire based, Headley Court Charity.

Headley Court, Newport, was the leading medical rehabilitation base for members of the Armed Forces before the building was sold and services transferred to a new facility at Stanford Hall.

The charity has provided a grant of £6 million for the complex, which will be known as the Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre.

It is being built by local company, Pave Aways.