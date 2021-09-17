Marathon runner to donate to Birmingham charity

Neil Lloyd

Neil Lloyd is the managing director at Shropshire-based law firm FBC Manby Bowdler.

He is a keen athlete who runs for the Birchfield Harriers’ road running team in Birmingham.

He has previously run the London Marathon but this autumn, Neil will be taking on the challenge in aid of the charity he’s worked closely with for many years.

Neil said: “The firm has a long history of fundraising and support for Birmingham St Mary’s Hospice and I have been working with them directly for some time as a business

ambassador.

"This voluntary role has given me a real insight into the great work the hospice does for the people in their care and their families, and I wanted to do something

extra this year to support them."

For 40 years Birmingham St Mary’s Hospice has been helping individuals with life-limiting illnesses to live their life to the full. From providing care in patient’s homes to providing patient and family support in difficult times, Birmingham St Mary’s Hospice cares for or gives support to around 400 people every day. This would not be possible without donations from the wider community.

Charlotte Dowling, community and corporate fundraising manager at The Hospice Charity Partnership, said: “Thank you Neil for taking on this marathon challenge and for raising such an amazing amount of money to support the work that we do at Birmingham St Mary’s and John Taylor Hospices; which are both part of The Hospice Charity Partnership.

“These funds mean that Neil is helping to provide our vital services for our patients and their families. Supporting our vision of creating a future where everyone with a life-limiting illness can have the best experience of living.”