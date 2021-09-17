£3000 donation for orthopaedic charity

left to right - Wendy and David Paton and Debra Alexander

Stunning sunshine and 19 teams of eager golfers provided the perfect start to David and Wendy Paton’s fundraising day on September 7 at the Hill Valley Golf Club, Whitchurch, in aid of the Orthopaedic Institute Charity.

The golfers raised a total of £2,907 to the Orthopaedic Institute Ltd, based at the RJAH in Oswestry.

David said: “During the last two years Wendy and I have had a new hip and a new knee and wanted to raise money as a thank you to RJAH for their excellent care and support.

"In 2019 to 2020 a total of 1380 hips and 1370 knees were replaced at the Oswestry hospital and all the fundraising on this day will go to help the Orthopaedic Institute in supporting further studies of advancement in care and research for hip and knee patients.”

David and Wendy of Threapwood, Malpas, sponsored the green fees and arranged an afternoon tea box for each player as they returned to the clubhouse, leaving players to donate an entry fee and take part in the raffle.

Debra Alexander, fundraiser at the Orthopaedic Institute Charity said: "We are so grateful to David and Wendy for all their hard work in organising the day and attracting so many generous players and sponsors. I know how much time and effort goes into bringing such a day together and I cannot thank them enough.

"I would also personally like to thank all those who took part and sponsored the day, including Macdonald Hill Valley Golf Club and their professional Rob Ashbrook plus one of David and Wendy’s friends - Doreen Manning who very kindly registered the players and took charge of the finances.”

The Orthopaedic Institute Ltd is an independent based at the RJAH Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry. Through donations they support research and education for patient benefit in the specialist centres and departments within the hospital.

For further details or to arrange your own fundraising day, please contact Debra Alexander on 01691 404561 or email enquiries@orthopaedic-institute.org