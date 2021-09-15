Apprenticeship opportunities at specialist hospital

A worker at the Orthopaedic hospital

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry is seeking Apprentice Healthcare Assistants who will develop the knowledge, skills, and competence to work in a clinical setting while completing academic learning.

Allen Edwards, Learning and Development Advisor, said: “This is a great opportunity for people to gain experience of working in the NHS, acquiring valuable experience and the fundamental skills to deliver high-quality patient care, all while achieving a formal qualification and being paid.

“Successful candidates will be in post for approximately 18 months. During the first part of their training, they will be supported through the Care Certificate which covers the necessary skills needed to provide quality care. Apprentices will also work towards their Level 2 in English and Maths.”

The apprentices will deliver all aspects of patient care, undertaking tasks delegated by a registered nurse and assisting with any intervention or treatments for patients as required.

Rachel Owen, Clinical Placement Support Nurse, said: “The apprentices will be working on a ward or clinical department and will support qualified staff in the delivery of high-quality patient care, for both patients and their families or carers.

“Successful applicants will be provided with the required supervision and support to develop their knowledge and behaviours to become compassionate and competent healthcare professionals.”

Sara Ellis-Anderson, Interim Chief Nurse and Patient Safety Officer, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for us as an organisation to enhance our workforce, and for individuals to gain the experience, skills and qualifications to work in the NHS.

“I would urge anyone who wants to work clinically in the NHS to visit NHS Jobs for more information.”