Staffing shortages continue at Shropshire hospitals with maternity services hit

A maternity unit at Princess Royal Hospital has had to temporarily close due to staff shortages

The dedicated birth unit at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital has been forced to shut while the radiology department has also been left short of full-time staff, a meeting of a key county health body was told.

Telford's midwife-led Wrekin Maternity Unit features three birthing rooms, plus other examinations spaces, but has had to shut “from time to time”, CCG Nursing and Quality Director Zena Young said.

She added that deliveries continued, but had to be moved to another part of the hospital.

Mrs Young told the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group governing body that “frequent discussions” were ongoing with the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust and staffing levels in areas including maternity, radiology and accident emergency were under “close review”.

A report by CCG Quality and Performance Committee chairman Meredith Vivian said performance in diagnosing suspected cancer patients has “held up comparatively well during the pandemic” as providers have “continued to prioritise” oncology.

But he added: “There is an ongoing risk to the local cancer performance due to a significant workforce issue in radiology.

“Business cases are in progress of interim staffing solutions.”

Referring to SaTH specifically, Mr Vivian adds: “The trust continue to experience workforce issues, notably in maternity services.”

During a discussion on the report, board member Geoff Braden asked Mrs Young: “Do we believe the mitigation is sufficient and what more assurance can the board get that we are, even in small steps, starting to address some of those workforce issues?

“A&E was mentioned, radiology, maternity. I think it’s a more generic issue around workforce rather than specific to one speciality.”

Mrs Young said SaTH “have got significant plans around workforce, not least recruitment drives around new midwives and supporting new models of care in midwifery”.

She added: “They’ve had some success in the emergency department in terms of recruiting to the nursing workforce, but in the medical workforce there’s a national shortage and something we feel very keenly in this system.

“It’s the same with the radiology consultant workforce.

“There are temporary workforce solutions in place which allow services to continue, but I think we can all agree we’d rather see some substantive workforce solutions.

“What I can say for maternity is that there have been some service impacts because of midwifery staffing shortages.

“The Wrekin Maternity Unit, based at the PRH in Telford, has been closed from time to time with some very small impact on the ability to also deliver home births.

“It’s under daily constant review and there is a staffing assessment tool that is undertaken at various intervals around the day at SaTH.

"Births are still happening at the hospital, on the consultant-led unit when the midwifery-led unit is not open, so women still have a choice about a midwife-led birth experience, albeit not in the building they would have had.