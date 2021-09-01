Telford landmark given golden glow in support of children battling cancer

Southwater One

Southwater One, which sits next to Telford Town Park, will be given its golden glow to show support for all those families who battle childhood cancer in the borough each year.

Sally Johnson, from the Harry Johnson Trust, approached the borough council to ask if it could help raise awareness of childhood cancer and the inspirational people who are supporting each other through some of their most difficult times.

Deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Richard Overton said: “Facing cancer at any age is one of life’s biggest challenges, but having a child diagnosed with cancer is a parent’s worst nightmare.

“On behalf of everyone in Telford & Wrekin, I want to thank Sally for the tremendous work of the Harry Johnson Trust. She brings comfort and fun to local families who are fighting the disease.

“I also want to thank the entire team on the children’s cancer ward for the expert care they give. You truly are heroes.”

Sally founded The Harry Johnson Trust when her seven-year-old son Harry lost a short battle with Double Hit Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

The trust provides help and support to children and teenagers who receive care from the oncology team at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

It funds a range of projects including hampers of useful items for a family's first few nights in hospital and soft fleece pillowcases or blankets for when a child begins to lose their hair from chemotherapy.

Sally said: “There are lots of children who have a cancer diagnosis in our communities, and I’m grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council for showing support for them by ‘going gold’ for September.

“This will help to highlight the amazing work of our children’s cancer teams in the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust. What they do for these children and their families is truly amazing. Thank you!”

Southwater One will be lit in gold from now until September 7 and a short film telling the story of The Harry Johnson Trust will be shared on Telford & Wrekin’s social media channels during the same week.