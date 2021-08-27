Two new 'GP champion' roles to be created in Shropshire

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which is funding the roles, is now looking to recruit to the positions.

Health commissioners say the move will help create a more positive experience for GPs in the county.

The new champions will offer support to newly-qualified GPs who choose to work as a locum, and GPs from ethnically diverse backgrounds – both UK residents and from overseas.

Bosses say that clinical commissioning groups that have introduced similar roles elsewhere have seen success in their efforts.

GPs in the county are being asked to come forward if they are interested in either of the roles.

A statement from the CCG says: "The roles of the newly-qualified GP locum champion and the ethnically diverse GP champion will be very similar, but for two separate cohorts of our workforce.

"Our champions will be the ‘go to’ person for those individuals who need more support, who are perhaps feeling isolated and just need to feel like they’re not on their own.

"The positions will enable our champions to establish and build a network of support – being the first champions of their kind – to form relationships across the network and help to improve people’s experiences of working as a GP in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

"The champions will also be an important point of contact for the CCG: highlighting issues that are being experienced by our newly-qualified locum GPs and ethnically diverse GPs, informing our leaders about the challenges and barriers faces by these cohorts, and raising the profile of these groups – thereby helping to bring about change."

The CCG says it is looking for a "positive and motivated" member of staff for each position who "will reinforce the values of the NHS including respect and dignity, compassion, and inclusion".

They should also aim to promote the values of diversity of voices, views, skills, experiences and backgrounds.