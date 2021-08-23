Telford fitness trainer hopes to 'make her home town proud' after reaching finals of national modelling competition

Lish Crutchley

Lish Crutchley, who is Miss Shropshire 2020/21, has been chosen to compete in the finals of the Miss British Isles competition.

She is one of 50 finalists hoping to win the crown and will be representing her home area.

The avid fundraiser, who holds fitness classes online, is striving to fulfil her childhood dream of inspiring thousands of people after watching her mum teach fitness when she was younger.

She saw the effect this had on people’s lives and hopes to be able to bring her fitness and presenting to TV screens one day.

"I’m super excited and still can’t believe it to be honest. It’s like I’ve been hitting a brick wall for many years but now everything is all coming in one go," said Lish, from Wellington.

"All I can simply say is always be yourself and never ever give up.

"Create your own path in life and help others along the way.

"There will be times you feel like giving up. But don’t, just keep going.

"I feel overwhelmed but I am really looking forward to it and hope to make my home town proud."

Lish donated her time on national TV last year as part of a fitness campaign and she has also appeared in catwalk shows at the Trafford Centre for three consecutive years.

Her modelling experience has included bridal and fashion shoots and she appeared in a national TV advertisement for a major gym.

There are more than £10,000 worth of prizes for the winner of the competition, including a modelling and influencer contract; trips to Marbella and Gibraltar , Spain; photo shoots and the Miss British Isles crown.

At the national final, Lish will be up against finalists from across the British Isles.

She will be required to take part in a professional photo-shoot prior to the event and then a catwalk show at the final in front of the judges.

The winner will be announced on the day.

Previous winners of Miss British Isles organised events have gone on to be signed by top modelling agencies, taken part in major TV shows and even appeared in a Bollywood film.