Patients urged to choose best medical services over bank holiday weekend

Health leaders in Shropshire, and Telford and Wrekin, have explained the advice and treatment available for each.

They are also urging people to order any repeat prescriptions ahead of the weekend.

GP practices may be closed on August 30, but a range of NHS services will be available.

For life-threatening emergencies such as a stroke or heart attack, always contact 999.

Check out the NHS website for the signs of a stroke or heart attack.

Anyone showing any symptoms such as a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or loss of taste or smell, is asked to stay at home and use the dedicated online service for advice.

For non-emergencies, contact NHS 111 online or call 111 free from landlines and mobile phones.

Pharmacies also offer over-the-counter treatments or signpost people to the relevant care.

They can advise on issues such as colds, tummy troubles, sore eyes and ears, rashes and also sexual health.

Minor injuries units treat minor injuries such as bites, cuts, foreign bodies in the eyes, nose and ears, minor burns and scalds, sprains and bruises, as well as wound infections.

Shropshire units are in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Whitchurch.

For opening hours, visit the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust website.

Urgent treatment centres treat injuries which don’t need emergency treatment.

Local centres are at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

For opening hours, visit the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust website.

For patients who need blood tests, the online booking system is open 24/7, including the bank holiday.

The booking line will be closed on bank holiday Monday and will reopen at 9am on Tuesday.

Dr John Pepper, chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Knowing how and where to access medical help gives you peace of mind.

"The NHS is here for you this bank holiday weekend, so please access the right service for you and your family if needed.