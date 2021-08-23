Patient choice awards at specialist orthopaedic hospital

Staff on Alice Ward at the hospital

There are 17 categories in the Celebration of Achievement Awards,but the Individual and Team Patient Choice Awards are the only two where the public can have their say and nominations close on Sunday .

Stacey Keegan, Interim Chief Executive, said: “It’s important we take the time to recognise and celebrate the excellent care our staff provide for our patients. The Patient Choice Awards are chosen by our patients and a highlight of our awards.

“I would ask any patient who has used our services and been grateful for the care they received to consider submitting a nomination – it takes just a few minutes and means the word to our people when they get that recognition.

“So far, we’ve received a number of fantastic nominations for individuals and teams all across the hospital, but it’s not too late to submit a few more and make the job even tougher for our shortlisting panel.”

This year’s Individual Patient Choice Award winner will follow in the footsteps of Rehabilitation Technician Kate Betts, Staff Nurse Pip Page-Davies, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Mr Pete Gallacher and Healthcare Assistants Jean Blackmore and Leah Meredith – all previous winners of the accolade.

The Team Patient Choice Award was launched back in 2019 and saw the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries take home the prize.

Nominations should be emailed to rjah.awards@nhs.net with the subject line Patient Choice Award, the name of the individual or team and job titles and departments for individual nominations along with the reason why they are being nominated.