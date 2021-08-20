Shropshire care provider mounts campaign to attract people to join industry

Bluebird Care Shropshire has kick-started the ‘It’s Time to Care’ campaign in an effort to alleviate the recruitment pressures currently facing the social care sector.

The provider hopes that the campaign will provoke those who may not be considering a career in care to look at the benefits it could bring.

Natalia Fabian, a live-in care assistant at Bluebird Care Shropshire, joined in 2019 and has worked in the care world for over nine years.

Natalia Fabian

But prior to this, she had been a teacher, secretary, translator and even owned her own small cleaning agency.

Nevertheless, despite these early roles, it was only upon taking her first position in care did she realise this was her true calling.

“I guess I was born a carer," she said.

"All my life I have felt this urge to help, to lend a hand, to do any tiny thing I could for friends or strangers to make them feel happier.

"Every one of us is given a talent. It took me a while to realise that mine was love for people, and I also have patience and humour.”

Within her current role she spends 24 hours a day with customers who need continuous care in their own home.

Reflecting on her role, she added: “Being a carer is rewarding and makes me feel fulfilled."

Sally Jones

Working alongside Natalia is Sally Jones, who joined Bluebird Care Shropshire in April last year having had never worked in social care before.

For over 15 years she worked as a veterinary nurse, before most recently working for her parents on their family farm.

Yet, eager for a change in her career path, Sally made the bold decision to apply, motivated by the thought of working in a rewarding and caring role.

“I have a caring nature," Sally said.

"I like meeting people and talking to them. Everyone is different and everyone has a story to tell.

"You get attached to the people you care for, it’s a bond that builds as the months go on.

“I think to be a carer you need to be a compassionate person.

"You will go that extra mile if you have kindness and compassion. This is not just a job. You have to care."

Katy Falconer, head of people at Bluebird Care, said: “Each and every care assistant at Bluebird Care is different, but they are all ultimately united in their commitment to maximising the wellbeing of our customers.

"It is this philosophy that binds all those who work in the sector, regardless of age, gender or experience.

“However, with increasing staffing pressures in the UK, we once again need to champion the rewarding careers the social care sector offers in a bid to encourage more to join our industry.

"We want to showcase the unique people who make-up this sector, whose invaluable work allows others to remain in their own homes, surrounded by their loved ones, in a setting most familiar to them.

“At Bluebird Care, our care assistant roles come with security, safety and industry-leading rewards.

"We aren’t looking for experience or a specific skill set, as we provide full training. Rather, we’re hoping to attract those who hold the core values of compassion, dedication and a commitment to helping others in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Church Stretton.”