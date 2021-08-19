Surgeon appointed as professor in regenerative orthopaedics

Professor Martyn Snow

Professor Martyn Snow, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon, will be teaming up and supported by colleagues at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), near Oswestry, working in the knee team, as well as those working within research and the Oscell laboratory team.

Oscell is a cell therapy service within the John Charnley laboratory at RJAH.

Professor Snow said: “I am delighted to be joining this fantastic team and organisation.

"Further increasing the research portfolio at RJAH will improve patient care and I look forward to being a part of this work.

“Having been a consultant orthopaedic surgeon for more 12 years, I feel that now is the right time in my career to undertake a new challenge.

“For some time now I’ve wanted to involve myself in a more formal academic structure with dedicated research time, enabling delivery of high-quality, translational research.

“It is my hope and belief that over the next 10 to 20 years, we will see the development and introduction of disease modifying novel therapies aimed at altering the natural history of cartilage injury and, thus, osteoarthritis.

“This role provides a unique opportunity to not only be part of that future but to be at the very forefront, and that is something I am extremely excited about.”

Professor Snow, who has a long term interest in cell treatments, will help to fill the void created by the sudden and unexpected death of professor James Richardson, back in 2018.

Andrew Roberts, director of research at RJAH, said: “Martyn’s appointment is an extremely exciting one for the trust and another substantial contribution to our long-standing partnership with the Keele University Research team embedded in the hospital.

“Collaboration, new opportunities and better ways of working are vital to success.

“Martyn’s appointment strengthens the Oscell team, as well as the knee and sports injury team.

"This will absolutely keep us on the map in terms of research and innovation.”

Professor Nicholas Forsyth, dean of research in the faculty of medicine and health sciences at Keele University, added: “We are delighted to have successfully attracted Martyn to come and join us.