Shropshire leisure partner named outstanding organisation of the year

Oswestry Leisure Centre

Serco Leisure was named the ukactive outstanding organisation of the year at a recent event hosted by sporting legend Tanni Grey-Thompson and former Olympian Greg Whyte.

The ukactive Awards are the most prestigious event of its kind in the health and fitness calendar, recognising excellence across the industry.

In a typical year, they would take place as part of a conference held at Manchester Central, but this year due to Covid-19 a virtual event was staged and attended by over 500 people.

There were 19 prize categories covering areas as varied as digital activation to diversity and inclusion, and best club/centre to business continuity and success during Covid-19.

Rhys Collins, facility manager for Shropshire Community Leisure Limited, said: “I’d like to congratulate our operating partner Serco Leisure on this important award, which recognises the amazing work done at health and fitness centres throughout the country.

“Events like these are important as they celebrate the vital contribution this sector plays in helping communities lead happier, healthier lifestyles.”

Shropshire Community Leisure Trust manages the Whitchurch Swimming Centre, Market Drayton Swimming Pool, Oswestry Leisure Centre, Shrewsbury Sports Village and The Quarry Swimming Pools on behalf of Shropshire Council.