Festival marks Shropshire hospital's milestones

Mayoress Ruth Jones; Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Mark Jones; and Victoria Sugden, League of Friends Charity Director

Festival on the Field took place at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital on August 7 to mark 100 years since it relocated to Gobowen, along with 60 years of support from the League of Friends, and 50 years of the Orthopaedic Institute.

The League of Friends was set up in 1961 and gives essential support for patients, relatives, and staff by providing services, organising volunteers, funding equipment, issuing grants, and supporting wellbeing for RJAH staff.

The Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1971 and through voluntary contributions, helps to support research and education.

Festival on the Field

The sixties themed festival, which was organised by the hospital Friends and Shropshire Festivals, was opened by Oswestry town Mayor, Councillor Mark Jones, and Mayoress Ruth Jones.

Victoria Sugden, charity director for the Friends, said: “We have received an overwhelming amount of support for this event, and I’d like to say a huge thank you in particular to our main event sponsor, CPC Drive in partnership with Tusker, our sound stage sponsor Mornflake, and Lanyon Bowdler.

“Thanks must also go to all of the fabulous local businesses that provided gifts for our raffle, and to those who have supported in other ways; such as Pave Aways and Henry Williams.

“It was a fantastic event, everyone enjoyed themselves in spite of the weather – it was wonderful to let our hair down.”

The daytime saw a family-friendly event involving live music, craft stalls, food and drink and children’s entertainment.

During the evening there was a swinging sixties themed disco for adults to enjoy.

Roger Whitting, who provided volunteer support on the day, said: “It was a pleasure to help out meeting and greeting festival goers over the weekend. I was also very pleased to thank people for visiting and to hear all the positive comments they made on their way out.”

The festival was a huge hit, despite the weather, with more than 1,000 people attending throughout the day.

Frank Collins, RJAH chairman, said: “This is a really special year for all of us at RJAH with so many milestones to celebrate.