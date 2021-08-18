How the new care home would look

A planning application for a 70-bed care home – with 12 specialist care apartments - has been approved by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The development, at Randlay, will be delivered by Birmingham-based developer Urban Village Healthcare .

The developer, which is part of Urban Village Group, is focused on improving care home provision to meet increasing demand for purpose-built care beds across the UK. The scheme is the company’s second as it expands into the health and social care sector.

It recently revealed plans for its first development in Wigan, a purpose-built nursing home scheme featuring 66 en-suite rooms and communal facilities.

Over the next two years, the company aims to develop and operate care home and extra care schemes in response to the growing demand requirements of the healthcare sector.

Urban Village Group chief executive Nick Sellman said: “This is a really exciting development which will provide the Telford community with a wonderful new specialist care scheme. We have placed considerable focus upon the environmental, social and governance strategies of our business. We feel that our care offering for 2022 will make considerable steps towards our achievement of this.

“We have recruited a highly experienced care delivery team to ensure our developments meet the highest standards. Our care homes have been carefully designed to ensure those who live there can enjoy an excellent quality of life and be part of an incredible community.”

Executive director Adam Faulkner said: “All the statistics indicate that there is a growing demand for high quality care home facilities right across the country and we intend to play a significant role in helping to meet that demand, starting in Wigan and Telford.”