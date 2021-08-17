Shrewsbury Abbey knitting scheme delivers its 150th blanket to hospital

Blankets knitted by those at Shrewsbury Abbey

Members of Shrewsbury Abbey have been busy the past few months knitting blankets to help dementia patients who are staying at the RSH.

Last week, members delivered their 150th blanket to the ward and celebrated all the help they have received from people all over the country.

Isla Hunwick, communications and events manager Shrewsbury Abbey, said: "In March we are made aware that the hospital was asking for people to knit six-inch squares to be made into a knitted blankets to provide a homely feel to the ward and help dementia patients recognise their beds.

"There is a a lot of research about the benefits of knitted blankets and major patients.

"As a dementia-friendly accredited church with a quantity of spare wool and knitting needles, we put a post on Facebook asking if anyone wanted to help us. We were overwhelmed with the magnificent response we received – we gave out four bin bags of wool and needles in just a couple of weeks, not only to the congregation but local people who have never visited the abbey before.