Shrewsbury teenager battling cancer nets national football award

Cara Wall

Cara Wall has played as a striker in various Shrewsbury junior girls’ and women’s sides for more than 10 years.

At the age of 18, she was diagnosed with cancer, but continued to train and play even while going through the hardest parts of chemotherapy.

When she lost her hair, she refused to take her football boots off and sought out special permission to wear a hat while playing.

Her bravery has been rewarded with an inaugural Spirit of Grassroots Football award at the 2021 FA & McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards.

She is the first ever winner of the accolade but was too unwell to attend the ceremony at Wembley Stadium, so a friend picked up the award on her behalf from Lionesses legend Casey Stoney.

The awards recognise and celebrate the tireless volunteers who dedicate countless hours to inspire those in the grassroots community.

Casey Stoney with Darren Beech, football development officer at Shropshire FA, who keeps in regular contact with Cara

They are now in their 12th year and Cara joins a long list of inspirational grassroots football heroes who have been recognised by the programme.

Her team have also been an enormous source of support for her and have been with her since her diagnosis.

When things were looking at their worst, they fundraised so Cara would be able to complete her bucket list, which included meeting her personal hero Steven Gerrard.

McDonald’s ambassador Casey Stoney said: “It has been a really tough year for the grassroots football community.

"That’s why I’m so proud to be here at Wembley to honour these incredible winners.

"Cara’s story has really moved me – she’s an incredible young woman and a testament to her club. I wish her all the very best for the future.

“We saw this summer that the England squad is one of the best we’ve seen in years, with the majority of the team starting their football journeys with a grassroots club.

"It’s an honour to be an ambassador for McDonald’s grassroots football programme, which in the last 19 years has supported so many of the clubs that started the careers of our Three Lions heroes.

"Our national team wouldn’t be where it is without the hard work of our grassroots volunteers – every player has to start somewhere.”

Local McDonald’s franchisee Bob Beckett added: “We are very proud to have a national grassroots football award winner from Shrewsbury.

"It’s been a tough year for our football community but Cara Wall is a true inspiration to us all.

"I’m an avid supporter of grassroots football, having donated kit and equipment to many local clubs.

"I know first-hand how important people like Cara are to our nation’s favourite game and it’s an honour to be able to recognise her on a national scale.”

The awards held a special significance this year, as they also celebrated those who have done exceptional things during the pandemic to support their clubs and communities.