Free will scheme to support cancer charity

The Free Will Fortnight will run from Monday, September 6, to Friday, September 17, for anyone who makes a donation to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund through the scheme.

They will be given a voucher to exchange for a basic will to be drawn up by PCB Solicitors based on Shrewsbury Business Park.

PCB Solicitors have administered the scheme on behalf of the cancer charity for the past few years which has raised up to £1,000 which goes directly to supporting cancer services at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Rachael Stokes, solicitor for PCB who will be arranging the Wills, said the firm was delighted to be working with Lingen Davies again, and wanted to encourage people to take up the offer of creating a free will.

“We’ve worked with the charity for a few years now and we are really pleased to be offering this service again. With everything that has happened over the last 18months with Covid-19 we know that times are tight, but what better time to get your affairs in order while supporting a wonderful local charity such as Lingen Davies,” she said.

Helen Knight, development manager for Lingen Davies, said: “Writing a Will isn’t something people like to think about sometimes but we hope our supporters can benefit from this service. In exchange for a donation to us, they will be given a voucher and can then call PCB Solicitors within a three-month period.

“Up to 60 per cent of people in the UK still do not have a will, and we know many national charities offer a free will writing service, so we are delighted that with the support of Rachael and her team at PCB Solicitors we can do so as a small local charity."

Angela Hill chose to leave money in her Will to Lingen Davies as a thank you for the care she received at the cancer centre and said it was a good way for others to give back.

“It may not occur to people to leave a gift to charity but if you have been touched by the treatment given to you at Lingen Davies or know of someone who has received the same care, no matter how small an amount, this will make such a huge difference to the continued running of the centre, through funding pieces of equipment and specialist care. It will benefit thousands of people like me,” she said.