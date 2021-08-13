Chance to train as a nurse is available

Powys Teaching Health Board, aligned to Powys Regional Partnership Board’s Workforce Futures Strategic Framework, is offering the opportunity as part of a new scheme.

Successful candidates will join health board working as a healthcare support worker for two days a week, gaining practical skills, and spend a further three days a week studying or on clinical placements as a student nurse.

As part of the programme, university fees will be paid, along with earning a full-time healthcare support worker’s salary – currently ranging between £18,185 - £19,337 per year.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to start training for a career in nursing in a local, supportive and flexible way, with a guaranteed registered nurse job with PTHB at the end of your studies,” said Julie Rowles, Director of Workforce and Organisational Development and Support Services for PTHB.

“We are keen to increase the number of talented, locally-trained nurses we employ in Powys, and these posts offer an opportunity to earn as you learn without the requirement to travel out of county to complete your training.”