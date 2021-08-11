Care firm chefs hone their skills at cookery school

Morris Care chefs at Perry’s Field to Fork cookery school

At their first masterclass this week, the chefs from Morris Care learnt the secrets of creating the perfect afternoon tea.

The event was held at Perrys Field to Fork, an artisan butchery and cookery school situated in Eccleshall, near Stafford.

From fruit scones to cucumber sandwiches, the team were put to the test by qualified food stylist and chef, Steph Clubb, formulating various different small bakes for their residents.

By the end of the day each chef had created the perfect afternoon tea consisting of a selection of fresh sandwiches, baked quiches, warm fruit scones with jam and cream, chocolate eclairs, swirled meringues topped with summer berries and light tarts alongside the infamous classic Victoria sponge.

Delightful dining experiences are a major part of daily life for Morris Care residents, and staff value the importance of eating and drinking for pleasure – not just health.

The team are always looking for new techniques and methods to develop recipes to transport tastebuds to new sensations and destinations.

The chefs that attended said it was wonderful to come together as a collective and develop their skills as a team in such an inspirational and interactive environment.

Vanessa Davies, head of operations at Morris Care, said: “We take pride in providing high quality, nutritionally balanced meals for all of our residents.

"We organised the development event as part of our investment into our catering team – it is easy for staff members who are not out delivering care to be forgotten, but we believe they play a vital part in the daily joy of dining.

“As a result of our very successful first chef development day, we are looking forward to offering signature homemade afternoon tea’s every week for our residents.”

The series of events will continue over the coming months into the next year, with focus on different areas of the culinary dining experience.

Next on the agenda for the keen bunch is a signature roast dinner and dessert experience with a special nod towards Christmas.