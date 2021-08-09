Telford & Wrekin: Independent living advice centre hosts summer sessions

The Independent Living Centre

The Independent Living Centre based in Telford town centre provides assistance to residents and their relatives about how to live well.

The facility near the main shopping centre is at 3A Hazeldine House, TF3 4JL, is open from 10am-5pm on most weekdays with an extended programme until 6pm on Thursday. There is also assistance equipment on display.

On Wednesdays from 9am-4pm there is a sensory loss drop-in session.

For those with autism a support drop-in is held on last Mondays.

In addition special Preparation for Adulthood events hosted by Telford & Wrekin Council's adult social care – autism and learning disability team, SEND team and Future Focus Career Service will be on Thursday , August 26 and September 9.

The events are for those, aged 13-19, with autism or special education needs and disabilities, including learning disabilities, or aged up to 25, if they have an education, health & care plan or had a statement of special education needs. Their families and carers are welcome to attend to discuss future options for employment, independent living, community inclusion and health. No advance registration is required, just turn up between 2pm and 6pm when advisors will be available.

For occupational therapy team referrals telephone 01952 385385 from 9am-5pm.

Health and social care boss Councillor Andy Burford said: “We are so pleased of how the Independent Living Centre has been received so far by our community, since its launch in spring.

“We’ve received such positive feedback so far from residents who attended the centre. This is all credit to all the hard work our council’s team, our community partners, experts by experience jointly put together for residents of any age to get the right help and support and make use of modern technology to live better, with enhanced independence around home and in the community.

"I would encourage everyone who could benefit from our centre to drop by during opening times or to join in the above-mentioned sessions and to take an interactive tour of our virtual house from the comfort of their home.”