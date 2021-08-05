Travel agent launches scheme which will give a boost to lifesaving charity

By Lisa O'Brien

A travel agent has launched a scheme which will give a boost to a lifesaving charity.

Charitable Travel is a not-for-private-profit social enterprise travel agency that donates five per cent of each holiday sold to its chosen charities and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is one of the latest to be added to its list of good causes.

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “The past 18 months have been a difficult period for taking a holiday, so as many have started to jet off abroad as restrictions are lifting, we would encourage you to check out Charitable Travel, a fellow not-for-profit organisation, which is kindly supporting us in making future lifesaving missions possible.

“We do not receive any funding from the Government or NHS Charities Together for our daily missions, so without the kind support and generous donations from corporate partners, like Charitable Travel, our helicopters and crews on-board would simply not be able to take off.”

Melissa Tilling, chief executive officer for Charitable Travel, added: “Every penny of profit earned by Charitable Travel, everything we do and everything we offer our customers, supports charity fundraising and great causes like Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

“We are proud to support amazing charities, helping them to raise vital funds so they can continue their incredible work.”

Simply book a holiday with Charitable Travel and let them know you want to support Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Visit charitable.travel/midlands-air-ambulance

