Hospital's charity team hiking up Snowdon for funds

Research Team members Darija Soltic, John Garcia, Sharon Owen, Mike Williams, Jade Perry and Tim Hopkins, stopping for a rest in 2019

The team's annual 'Snowpaedic Challenge' is able to take place this year and will see them take on a sponsored walk up Mount Snowdon.

The walk takes place on Saturday, September 11 with all proceeds supporting Veterans’ Orthopaedic Research and Education at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Anyone is welcome to join the challenge and help raise money for the charity to keep supporting the Veterans' Orthopaedic Centre.

Debra Alexander, a Orthopaedic Institute charity fundraiser, said: “With the help of our supporters, we are proud to have raised the initial funds to launch a campaign at the House of Commons to build a new Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre.

"This has resulted in a £6 million pioneering facility being built onsite at our world-renowned hospital. It is the UK’s first dedicated orthopaedic centre for Armed Forces veterans offering patients a dedicated care environment which has a more familiar military feel.

!It will be known as the Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre with the upstairs of the centre featuring dedicated Research offices and Educational facilities.

“The service is led by Lt Col Carl Meyer, a consultant military orthopaedic surgeon at RJAH and we look forward to continuing our support of the colonel and his team as the centre evolves.”

As in previous years the walk will once again take the slightly easier Llanberis Path, making it accessible for all to enjoy the beautiful views and provide a great family day out.

Enthusiastic regular supporters John and Dorothy from Audlem, Cheshire said: "Apart from being a great day out, we take part in the Snowpaedic Challenge as a way of saying thank you to the research team at the hospital for the wonderful work they do."

The route will cover around 9 miles in total – up and down – in a time of roughly six hours.

Debra added: "We appreciate that some of our walkers may not be able or may not wish to complete the full walk. Some may choose to go halfway up and back down or even travel on the train. Everyone is welcome to turn up and take part in whichever way they please.”

The charity ask for a donation of £15 per person to take part, children under 16yrs and all four legged friends go free.