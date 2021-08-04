Telford fitness trainer has dreams of becoming TV presenter after being named 'Face of Britain'

Lish Crutchley with her award

However, she had childhood dreams of becoming a TV presenter and thanks to a nationwide modelling competition she may be in with a chance after being named The Face Of Britain.

After being inspired by fitness, she says it helped to improve her self-confidence and wants to spread the message of the benefits it can bring.

The Face of Britain is a brand new annual nationwide search produced by the National Reality TV Awards.

Lish Crutchley

Lish, from Wellington, was among the 5,950 entries this year and says she is delighted to have won.

The avid fundraiser, who holds fitness classes online, was given a trophy and will be offered an exclusive interview on World Fashion Magazine and an opportunity to sign up to the NRTA Talent Agency, among other prizes.

She hopes it will help her finally break into the world of TV presenting.

Lish Crutchley

Prior to her being announced the winner at a ceremony at Porchester Hall in London, she said: "I have been trying to break into the TV industry since 2009 in the hope I can take my fitness with me and one day have a bigger audience to reach and help more people just like Mr Motivator did with me when I was 15.

"He changed my life and I hope to be able to do the same for so many one day.

"Even though this competition has nothing to do with fitness it could still be the opportunity and break that I have been working towards for so long, a chance for me to bring my modelling, presenting and fitness together.

"I actually found a letter that I wrote to my nan when I was only eight years old and it said how much I wanted to be a fitness instructor, TV presenter and an actress.

Lish Crutchley

"This kind of opportunity would allow me to break into that industry too."

The winner was decided by a public vote, as well as a judging panel, with work ethic, personality and camera and stage presence taken into consideration.

Lish, who had struggled with teenage acne which affected her self-confidence, said: "I hated looking at myself and wanted to just hide my face which led me down a really unhealthy path.

"This is where fitness stepped in and changed my life because the mental health benefits are amazing.

"It is because of fitness that I am the person I am today.

Lish Crutchley won the national competition

"To now become The Face Of Britain when my face was something I used to hide is so surreal.

"I want to continue to help change lives through a job I absolutely adore.

"I have had an up and down journey and there have been times I have felt like giving up and moving on but when you have a pure love and passion for what you do and helping people, that is what drives you.

"I hope to use my platform to inspire. We all have the ability to do such incredible things.

Lish Crutchley with her award

"I want to reach into people's hearts, especially the younger generation with the amount of pressures there are today to be a certain way. You don't have to be anything but yourself."

She said the experience on the evening at Porchester Hall had been 'amazing'.

"I went around making sure everyone was having a good time, getting to know the sponsors and people at the event," she added.

"The energy was wonderful.

"I felt in my absolute element. Fitness has moulded me into the person I am today and now I am starting a brand new journey of presenting and modelling.