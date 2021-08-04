100km cycle ride raises more than £30k for charity

Lingen Davies supporters Caroline Francis and Ruth Griffiths who took part in the event.

The Pedal the Borders ride was organised by Lingen Davies Cancer Fund in partnership with Adrenaline Sporting Events – the team behind the Oswestry 10K and Midnight Ride.

Up to 100 riders took part in the event last month which saw them leave the Aico headquarters in Oswestry, head up to Lake Vyrnwy, and then back through the borders to Aico.

It was the first event of its kind for the charity which funds projects to improve cancer treatment for patients at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, as well as community initiatives to support people dealing with life during and after cancer treatment.

Pedal the Borders was created by Mark Harris – managing director of the Business Company and husband of last year’s Shropshire High Sheriff, Dean Harris.

A keen cyclist himself Mark used the sport to help him remain active while going through his own cancer treatment in 2014-2015.

He spoke to the entrants at the start line and was met with a rapturous round of applause.

Lizzy Coleman, events and fundraising officer for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, said that raising more than £30,000 was ‘just incredible’.

She said: “I can’t thank people enough for helping to make this inaugural Pedal the Borders event such a rousing success. Alan Lewis and his team at Adrenaline Sporting Events were brilliant and thanks to Aico for being our headline sponsor, and to Mark and his team at The Business Company for supporting us. I also have to thank Brooks Cycles in Welshpool, Yarrington Ltd, Craven Dunnill, and Rix Petroleum for all of their help.

“We have raised over £30,000 which is just incredible – congratulations to everyone who took part. Everyone at Lingen Davies is blown away by how successful it has been and the money will go directly towards our current appeal to fund a new CT Scanner and new clinical rooms at the Cancer Centre. Every penny we raise goes straight into helping local cancer patients and their families. We are well on track to finish this current appeal in the spring thanks to events like Pedal the Borders."

Entries are already open for next year’s event which will again be organised by Adrenaline Sporting Events on behalf of the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.