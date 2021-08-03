Patients face longer waits as Shropshire's prescription ordering service comes under pressure due to staff shortages

Additional staff are being brought in to work through the backlog of requests but patients have been warned that they will experience longer waiting times as a result.

Stephanie Munro-Jones, Prescription Ordering Direct (POD) service manager at Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “Please be assured that we are doing all we can to ensure that the service is not destabilised.

"Despite staff working around the clock to process email requests, patients are likely to experience increased waiting times as well as longer email turnarounds.

“I would like to apologise to everyone affected and extend my thanks to our patients for their understanding whilst we work hard to fix the issue.

“Patients are currently being asked to contact the POD team by email in the first instance, unless this option is not available.

"This will allow for more vulnerable patients to be prioritised via the phone lines.

“The POD email address is shropshire.pod@nhs.net for the Shropshire team and tw.pod@nhs.net for the Telford and Wrekin team. For information on what to include in your email request, please visit the Shropshire Telford and Wrekin CCG website.

“GP practices across the county have been informed of the issue and are aware that there may be additional patients requiring practice input in order to place medication requests.”

For vulnerable patients who do not have access to email, either for themselves or someone on their behalf, there are alternative means of requesting medication including Patient Access (login generated directly by your practice) or by dropping off your paper prescription at your GP practice in person.