Businesses invited to support virtual conference tackling alcohol dependence

Jane Mackenzie with a photograph of her daughter Amy Liebich

The conference, Alcohol – Sharing the Truth, which is taking place on November 18 and 19, is being organised by the Share Shrewsbury charity whose founder Jane Mackenzie watched her own daughter struggling with alcohol addiction over many years.

The former mayor of Shrewsbury said: “I’m passionate about supporting the friends and families of sufferers, fighting the stigma and campaigning for better treatment and services.

“Most dependent drinkers are in employment so this is a big issue in the workplace.

"Forty percent of employers say that alcohol is a significant cause of low productivity and time off work.

“Alcohol dependence has dramatically increased during the Covid crisis and more than ever we need to address this issue.

“That’s why we are organising this virtual conference in November and want businesses to join us in shining a spotlight on alcohol and seeking solutions to save lives.”

She said speakers will include internationally renowned scientists who will be sharing the latest research about the causes of addiction, and talking about the most effective ways to treat it.