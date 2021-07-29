Father and son raise thousands for charity as they embark on epic cycle ride

Jack Parsons with hid dad Mark at Land's End

Furthermore, teenager Jack Parsons is now embarking on the return journey back to Cornwall as part of the 2,000 mile charity ride.

Inspired by his father Mark, who is cycling with Jack on one of the most challenging endurance rides over 18 days, they have already raised £6,000 for the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society.

Mark said: “The average time to compete one length of Land’s End to John O’Groats is 14 days and we’re attempting to get there and back in just 18 days.

The pair on the road

“Cycling during the UK’s heat wave over Cheddar Gorge, the Shap and Glencoe has tested us both mentally and physically, but without question it is worth it to help support people who suffer everyday with this lifelong illness.

“The staggering support we have received to enable us to undertake this challenge has been overwhelming from sponsorship of a support vehicle, clothing, food and nutrition donations we are extremely appreciative.

"It has enabled us to focus on raising as much money as possible for MS and its sufferers.”

MS is a chronic illness involving the central nervous system.

It is a lifelong autoimmune condition and is one of the most common causes of disability in young adults.

Jack Parsons with hid dad Mark at John O'Groats

Working in further education Mark is only too familiar with the effects this debilitating condition causes in young people and is therefore striving to raise funds towards driving research into more and better treatments for everyone.

Mark added: “We started our training in July 2020 and have been gradually increasing the length and incline of each ride.

"Lockdown has made this incredibly difficult, not only in the distances we have been able to travel but also from raising funds as I appreciate everyone’s challenging circumstances.

"This makes reaching our target of £6,000 already for the charity even more significant.”