New campaign launches in West Midlands to help people get healthy this summer

Public Health England (PHE) has launched its ‘Better Health’ campaign, as a new survey has revealed over four in 10 adults in the region say they have put on weight since the start of lockdown, with weight gain averaging at 9.5lbs.

The new campaign offers free evidence-based support and guidance to those working towards a healthier weight.

There are a variety of NHS endorsed apps which will help people to introduce changes that will help them eat better and get active this summer, including the newly updated NHS Weight Loss Plan app.

New research, due to be published shortly by PHE, suggests that those who used and followed the NHS Weight Loss Plan app over 12 weeks, reported a loss on average of almost a stone.

The move follows a nationwide survey of over 5,000 adults.

New insights show the extent that lockdowns have impacted people’s eating and physical activity habits.

Unhealthy eating habits, like snacking and comfort eating, were seen as the main contributor to weight gain during the pandemic for almost half of those who reported gaining weight.

A high proportion, 89 per cent, of adults in the West Midlands who said they gained weight since March 2020 said it was important for them to introduce new healthy habits this summer, with more than half saying they would like to have a healthier diet.

Half feel optimistic about making the changes they desire and 59 per cent would welcome more advice on eating more healthily.

David Elliott, West Midlands health & wellbeing programme manager for healthy weight, said: "With four in 10 people in the West Midlands putting on weight and a fifth putting on a stone or more since the start of lockdown, the impact on people’s eating and physical activity habits has been considerable.

"We also know that many people in the region are looking for advice and help that works for them to eat more healthily and be more active.

"PHE’s Better Health has a proven range of tools and resources that offer free support and guidance to help them do just that."

Public Health Minister Jo Churchill said: “The pandemic has been hugely challenging for everyone and it has upended our daily routines.

"As we build back better in the months ahead, we want to make it easier for people to adopt a healthier lifestyle that works for them.

“The brilliant Better Health campaign returns and provides a wide range of tools – including an easy to use phone app – to support people, whether that’s losing weight, sharing healthier recipes or motivating people to be more active.

“Our new Office for Health Promotion is going to keep building on the success of this campaign, helping people to make lifestyle choices that improves both their mental and physical health.”

Better Health is also working in partnership with a number of weight management and physical activity partners which are providing both free and exclusive discounted offers.