'Garden of Hope' plan for hospital

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 21/07/2019..GV's of the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford..

Local charity supporter, Julie Ward, is aiming to design a 'Garden of Hope' at the entrance to the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford.

The garden, which would cost around £25,000 to create, is intended to offer a perspective of hope for the future as people approach the hospital.

Julie said: “For several years I had planned on creating a thank you to the Princess Royal Hospital.

"In 2018 I brought 10 ducks to Telford for ‘Let’s Go Quackers’ – an art trail bringing communities together and thousands of smiles to the Borough – and I gifted a ‘Let’s Go Quackers’ piece of artwork to the children’s ward, but I knew I wanted to do more than this.

“I am now asking for the public to come together to fundraise for this symbol of our continuous hope, which will include a garden area to sit and reflect, to remember and look to the future.”

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which manages PRH, said “We are grateful to Julie and her ambitious plans to fundraise and install the Garden of Hope.

"The public have been overwhelmingly supportive throughout the pandemic, and we are delighted at the offer of a publicly-funded reminder of this support, as well as the opportunity to create a new area for patients and staff to take a break.”

The tetrahedron design will be constructed from steel and will rise to over five metres tall.

The apex will feature butterflies – a symbol of metamorphosis, rebirth and resurrection.

At its centre there will be a DNA-style structure, symbolically encapsulating the meaning of life, and it will include colourful icons of the Covid-19 pandemic such as rainbows and hearts.

A spokesman for SaTH said: "With the support of SaTH Charity, the community, Adrian Reynolds – the designer and metalsmith, and Julie’s drive to deliver, everyone is hoping to make this project a reality."

A model of the proposed design is available to view at PRH. People can find it at the Response Volunteers’ desk which is just past the main entrance to the hospital.