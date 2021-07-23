Full list of Parkrun events in Shropshire this Saturday as popular races return

They're back! Parkruns, including the one in Telford, restart in England on Saturday

Runners across the region can put their trainers back on and line-up at the start of a Parkrun again.

The popular 5-km runs were halted when the coronavirus pandemic started, and can only now restart after the final social distancing and limits on the number of people who can gather outdoors have have been scrapped.

A number of runs are back in their familiar surroundings on Saturday, giving people a chance to run or walk their local routes once again.

A total of five runs are being held in Shropshire on Saturday, to great excitement, with a sixth due to restart next week.

Telford

Telford Town Park will again be the venue from Saturday.

Shrewsbury

The 5km-run takes place in The Quarry.

Severn Valley Country Park

The Severn Valley Country Park event is in, Chapel Lane, Alveley, Bridgnorth.

Oswestry

Oswestry's parkrun takes place at Henley Wood, off Cabin Lane.

Ludlow

The run at Mortimer Forest (Vinnalls car park), Wigmore Road, will restart on Saturday.

Other Parkrun events

One event not in this weekend is the run at Whitchurch's Alderford Lake. However, organisers are hoping it will return next weekend on July 31.

Parkrun events are also still not allowed in Wales either.

Organisers say they are working towards and August 14 restart date for 5km events in Wales.

Parkrun rules