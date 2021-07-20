Telford fitness coach in finals of nationwide modelling competition

Lish Crutchley

The Face of Britain is a brand new annual nationwide search produced by the National Reality TV Awards.

The competition received a total of 5,950 entries this year and Lish Crutchley, from Wellington, has made it into the final 10.

The avid fundraiser, who holds fitness classes online, now needs people to vote for her so she can be in with a chance of winning.

The winner will receive an award, an exclusive interview on World Fashion Magazine and an opportunity to sign up to the NRTA Talent Agency, among other prizes.

Lish said: "I am super excited about making it through out of so many.

"I have been trying to break into the TV industry since 2009 in the hope I can take my fitness with me and one day have a bigger audience to reach and help more people just like Mr Motivator did with me when I was 15.

"He changed my life and I hope to be able to do the same for so many one day.

"Even though this competition has nothing to do with fitness it could still be the opportunity and break that I have been working towards for so long, a chance for me to bring my modelling, presenting and fitness together.

"I actually found a letter that I wrote to my nan when I was only eight years old and it said how much I wanted to be a fitness instructor, TV presenter and an actress.

"This kind of opportunity would allow me to break into that industry too. I still can’t believe I have made it through this far."

People can vote for her at realfans.co/Lish-Crutchley by registering their name and email and clicking on the vote button underneath her picture.

A judging panel will also have an input on who wins.