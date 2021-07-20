Charity calls on people to check on older neighbours during heatwave

Calls have been made by a charity to spare a thought for older people who may need some help during the heatwave.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is urging people to check on older neighbours who may not wish to go outside during the extreme temperatures.

Older people may require help with food shopping or collecting prescriptions, and ensuring they stay hydrated with cool drinks.

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK STW, said: “With temperatures staying high over the next few days we are aware that some older people are less likely to venture outdoors to do their shopping because of the heat.

"We are urging people to check on their older neighbours to ensure they have all they need and are keeping cool during this heatwave.”

Age UK STW warns that extreme temperatures can be particularly dangerous for older people, sustained hot weather can trigger health problems unless care is taken to keep cool.

The charity offers a wide range of services to improve the quality of later life.

For further information call 01743 233123 or visit ageuk.org.uk/shropshireandtelford

