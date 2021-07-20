'Atlantic McMavericks' taking on Loch Ness for charity

Some of those having a go are, from left, Roy Dixon, David Pye, Richard Baker, Ian Davies and Julian Woodall

The 'Atlantic Mavericks' rowed themselves from the Canary Islands to Antigua a year and a half ago, four men propelling themselves for a little over 50 days.

It all helped raise thousands of pounds for organisations including the Royal British Legion and Myeloma UK.

But now three of the original members have teamed up with two other men to take on a new Scottish challenge as the 'Atlantic McMavericks'.

Ian Davies, from Oswestry, one of the original oarsmen and himself a sufferer of multiple myeloma, said: "So what do you do once you’ve rowed the Atlantic?

"Well, for me the situation was taken out of my hands. In August or September [2019] before we left on our epic challenge I had started to relapse and my multiple myeloma was returning. I was however not going to get any treatment until after our challenge, this project had been three years in the making.

"So after discussion with my consultants we decided that my treatment would start in July 2020, six months of drugs to combat the myeloma followed by another stem cell transplant. So the treatment began, culminating in a transplant at Queen Elizabeth’s in Birmingham; three weeks with no visitors in which to reflect and maybe plan the way forward."

He added: "I needed something not too strenuous to gauge if once again I could get my fitness back. What about rowing Loch Ness?

"Let’s reform the team. So the Atlantic McMavericks were born, with three original members of the Atlantic Mavericks and two new members.

"The 'Monster the Loch' race is open to any manpowered vessel, we planned on using one of the Shropshire Adventurous Rowing Club’s (SARC) Celtic rowing boats, something both Roy Dixon and I have rowed the Irish Sea and the Great River Race in London in.

"A big thank you to Medical Services International for their kind offer to sponsor our racing shirts, if there are any other individuals or companies out there who may want to sponsor our challenge then please contact me on 07905 219546 or davies.ian753@gmail.com.

"Once we have Loch Ness cracked, who knows what might be next?"

The team has begun training together for their monstrous task. Monster the Loch takes place on September 18.

Ian's daughter Dani was herself inspired to row across the Atlantic with her husband Mark, hoping to set a record for the fastest journey by a married couple.