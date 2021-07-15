Care homes fear over the number of self isolating staff

Keri Llewellyn of Care Forum Wales

According to Keri Llewellyn, the vice chair of Care Forum Wales, they were getting reports of care homes and domiciliary care companies where 40 per cent of the staff were at having to quarantine at home.

As a result, a growing number of providers were struggling to give the required level of care – and she said the situation was only going to get worse with Covid cases skyrocketing.

Although, thankfully, the number of people falling seriously ill and needing hospital treatment was falling, Care Forum Wales was concerned that some care home residents and people receiving care in their own homes could be at risk.

Ms Llewellyn said the situation was already having a knock-on impact on the NHS because the reduced capacity of domiciliary care companies and care homes was making it increasingly difficult to discharge hospital patients back into the community.

The Welsh Government has announced that from August 7 fully-vaccinated people will not need to self-isolate if they come in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Care Forum Wales say they are looking forward to discussing with the Welsh Government what this means for social care and any additional measures for staff working in health and care settings.

Ms Llewellyn, who is also managing director of home care provider All-Care said: “I’m up to 40 per cent of staff not working at any given time at the moment, which is huge.

“Clearly, we’re in the third wave and the infection rate is rising but it’s not got the same feel because it’s not as bad and the hospitals are not as affected, but capacity has gone right through the floor.

“We can’t carry on providing the same service to everyone in the community while we’ve got that many staff off.

The concern was echoed by Care Forum Wales chief executive Mary Wimbury who said: “Everybody is seeing increased pressure.

“Even though at the height of the pandemic things were very much worse in terms of severe illness, because we are opening up many more people are putting themselves in situations where they’re potentially being exposed to Covid and they’re having to self-isolate. As a result the number of people self-isolating is also on a steep upward curve."