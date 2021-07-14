Sisters doin’ it for friend Tommy

Sisters Paveen Sanghera, 16, and Javeen Sanghera, 18, from Telford, are walking 10k per day this month to raise money

Javeen Sanghera, 18, and her sister Paveen, 16, of Shoveller Drive, Apley, are this month walking 10k a day to help the Telford children’s oncology ward, helping to keep it kitted out with the equipment and resources it requires.

The pair have set up an online appeal in the hope of attracting £500 in donations after being inspired by their former neighbour, Tommy Edwards, aged five, who has leukaemia and is being treated at the hospital.

Javeen, who recently completed her A-levels at Newport Girls’ High School Academy, said: “Tommy is a very special little boy. His family used to live opposite our house and we got to know him as he liked to play out in the street and was very lively.

“After they moved house he was diagnosed with leukaemia and started his treatment at the hospital. When we heard this we thought we’d do something to support him and the family by doing a sponsored walk. So far we’ve raised £190.

“He’s responding to the treatment so far, but it has been quite hard for him and the family. Hope we can collect more.”

The teenagers have also had special T-shirts printed with a photo on the front featuring Tommy and his brothers, Henry, seven, and George, 14, to help promote their efforts while walking in the borough.

“We’ve been keeping track of our distances using an electronic watch and we’ve enjoyed our walks all over the area including around Dawley and Lawley and through various woodlands,” added Javeen, who is awaiting her exam results and hopes to study children’s medicine at Keele University, in Staffordshire, in the autumn.

She has been walking with younger sister Paveen, who recently completed her GCSEs at Idsall School, in Shifnal, and is also awaiting results next month.