Ambulance service to get more than £5 million to prepare for winter pressures

Ambulances at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

It says the £5,686,000 of extra funding comes at a time when the service has never been busier.

On Monday this week, the Trust received 6,406 emergency calls in a day – 600 more than the previous record set last week. Ambulance bosses say they are now far busier than any New Year’s Eve, traditionally the busiest day of the year and that 19 of the 20 busiest days ever have come in the last month.

The extra funding is part of an NHS England announcement that there will be an additional £55 million of funding given to the ambulance sector to boost staff numbers ahead of winter.

That funding is specifically designed to increase the number of 999 call handlers and put additional crews on the road.

It will also provide additional clinical support in control rooms. extend the availability of hospital ambulance liaison officers at the most challenged acute trusts and increase the number of emergency ambulances available for the winter.

Recently there had been reports of people waiting for hours for an ambulance to arrive.

Last month 92 year old Glenys Coombes from Oswestry, had to wait nine hours for an ambulance to arrive after a fall in which she broke her hip and shoulder.

Her family, who were with her, said that she was in excruciating pain throughout the night.

After her fall the service said that demand for ambulances on the day had been 15 per cent higher than the same day last year.

West Midlands Ambulance Trust Chief Executive, Anthony Marsh, said: “This additional funding is very welcome when all ambulance services are under immense pressure.

“We have already started recruiting for additional call handlers and will work up other schemes that will allow us to make progress on meeting other key standards as soon as possible.

“At the start of the pandemic we were able to recruit hundreds of extra staff who played a key role in our ability to handle the rise in Covid-19 call numbers.

“We had people from all walks of life join us as call handlers - hundreds of students worked on our ambulances and helped to prepare the vehicles.

“Speaking to those staff, I don’t believe any of them would say that they weren’t proud to have helped keep our nation safe.

“Working for the NHS is a real privilege, and I would encourage anyone who wants a great career to think about joining us.”