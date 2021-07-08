Katie, 7, sets sights on climbing Snowdon for charity that helped her father

Emma Viveash and daughter, Katie, will be climbing Snowdon next month

Katie Viveash will be joined by her mother Emma to hike to the top of Snowdon and back down at the end of August.

She will be raising money for Walking With The Wounded, which helps injured former British Armed Forces servicemen and women.

Katie's dad Josh was medically discharged from the army in 2018 after eight years of service.

He broke his sacroiliac joint in 2016 and was bedbound for three years.

Emma says the charity was a 'saving grace' for the family, helping them with finances and mental health issues.

The family came across the charity when Josh had to have major surgery at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry.

Emma, of West Felton, said: "Katie saw everything that happened and she has been learning about mountains at school.

"She came up to me and said she wanted to climb Snowdon and do it to help someone.

"I was a bit shocked but I'm so proud of her. It was heart warming.

"I'm doing it with her at some point at the end of August. I'm hoping to set up a Facebook page so people can watch."

Katie has already raised more than £100 and is hoping to hit a £500 goal.

"It's mainly family and friends but it would be really nice to get other people involved," Emma said.

"There are so many walks around where we live so we'll be doing lots of training.

"If people would like to join us to climb Snowdon they would be more than welcome.

"We hope with the help of our friends and family we can reach our goal, and get this charity the help to continue like they deserve."